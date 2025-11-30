Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Seven Killed After Two Buses Collide Head-On Near Tirupattur

A major road accident near Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district on Sunday resulted in the death of seven people after two buses collided head-on. According to initial reports, nearly 20 passengers sustained injuries in the crash. Sivaganga district Superintendent of Police, Siva Prasad, confirmed the incident and stated that rescue operations began immediately after the collision was reported. Eyewitnesses described the impact as severe, leading to chaos at the accident site as authorities and locals rushed to assist the victims.

Police officials said the collision caused extensive damage to the front portions of both vehicles due to the intensity of the crash. Several passengers reportedly died at the spot before medical teams arrived. The injured were shifted to the Sivaganga District Hospital for treatment, where doctors have stated that some victims are in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while traffic movement in the area was temporarily disrupted. The incident has sparked concerns over road safety and speeding on the route.