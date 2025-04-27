Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Speeding Bike Crashes into Mini Truck on Annur–Coimbatore Road; Two Dead

Late on Saturday night, two employees of a private company were killed when their speeding motorbike crashed head-on with a mini truck approaching from the other direction on Annur–Coimbatore Road close to Kurukampalayam Pirivu. The deceased were named as M Marisamy, 36, from Kavandampatti in Madurai district, and J Gnanasekaran, 25, who was a native of Kuppanatham in Tiruvannamalai district. According to the police, they were employed at a copper wire production company in the Coimbatore district's Kattampatti hamlet, which is close to Kovilpalayam. They rented a room at Ganeshapuram, which is close to Annur.

On Saturday night, after finishing their work, both of them were riding back home on their motorcycle. Marisamy was travelling as a pillion rider while Gnanasekaran was riding the bike. Gnanasekaran, a biker, tried to pass a bus on Annur–Coimbatore Road and struck a small vehicle approaching from the other direction. The bike was entirely destroyed, and the two people perished instantly after suffering serious head injuries.

When other drivers called the Annur police, they hurried to the scene and sent dead bodies to the government hospital in Mettupalayam for a postmortem. The tiny truck driver was the subject of a police case. The two deceased remains were given to the family members on Sunday following the postmortem. Investigations are ongoing.