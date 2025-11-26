Tamil Nadu School Holiday? Heavy Rainfall Expected as Cyclone Senyar Nears Landfall

Several districts of Tamil Nadu declared a school holiday today, November 26, as cyclonic storm Senyaris is likely to make landfall. The state is witnessing continuous rainfall leading to waterlogging in some low-lying areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected at several locations across Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal.

IMD issued a heavy rain alert in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

A low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Southeast Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean, said IMD. In a post, X IMD said, "The low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Southeast Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean at 0530 hours IST of today, the 26th November, 2025. It is very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards and intensify into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours."

The weather department states that cyclonic storm Seynar will hover over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia. The deep depression over the Strait of Malacca moved nearly westwards in the past 6 hours with a speed of 10 kmph and intensified into a cyclonic storm "Senyar."

The storm has layed centered a 5.30 am (IST) on Wednesday over Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia near latitude 5.0°N and longitude 98.0°E, about 100 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 260 km west-southwest of George Town (Malaysia), 600 km east-southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 740 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands).

"It is very likely to maintain the intensity of a cyclonic storm for the next 24 hours and then weaken gradually. It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross Indonesian coast around Lat 5.0°N during the forenoon of today, the 26th November. Thereafter, it will move west-southwestwards initially then recurve eastwards during subsequent 48 hours," said IMD.