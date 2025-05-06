Tamil Nadu set for early southwest monsoon amid scorching heat

Chennai, May 6 Tamil Nadu is preparing for the early onset of the southwest monsoon, expected nearly 10 days ahead of schedule this year, as per the Met office.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), favourable conditions over the South Andaman Sea, the southeastern Bay of Bengal, and parts of the Nicobar Islands indicate that the southwest monsoon could begin around May 13 - well ahead of the usual June arrival.

This early onset is expected to bring relief from the intense heat gripping the state.

The RMC has also forecast moderate thunderstorms and showers over parts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts in the coming days.

On Sunday, Chennai and its suburbs experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Areas such as Egmore, Perambur, Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam, Triplicane, Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Velachery, Ambattur, and Avadi reported moderate to heavy showers.

The Nungambakkam weather station recorded 11 mm of rain, while Meenambakkam registered 8 mm.

The Weather Department attributed the current conditions to a north-south trough extending from a cyclonic circulation over northern Gangetic West Bengal down to north coastal Andhra Pradesh, passing through coastal Odisha at about 0.9 km above mean sea level. For the next two days, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is expected across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also likely in some southern and delta districts, including Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, where isolated areas may see significant downpours.

Meteorologists noted that current models suggest the system may move towards Odisha and West Bengal, drawing winds from inland areas.

Tamil Nadu recently recorded 14 per cent excess rainfall during the northeast monsoon, with 447 mm of rain against an average of 393 mm. Chennai registered 845 mm - 16 per cent above normal - while Coimbatore saw a 47 per cent surplus.

These forecasts come in the wake of Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1, bringing torrential rains. The cyclone claimed 12 lives, inundated 2.11 lakh hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, and affected 69 lakh families, impacting nearly 1.5 crore people. In response, the Centre sanctioned an additional Rs 522.34 crore in relief for Tamil Nadu and Rs 33.06 crore for Puducherry.

