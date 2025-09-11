Tamil Nadu Shocker: Husband Catches Wife With Lover, His Revenge Stuns Everyone

Tamil Nadu: Extramarital Affairs are very common and to take revenge of the betrayals one person can go upto any extent. On such shocking case of crime has came to light from Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu. In this case husband allegedly murder his wife and lover and beheaded them. This has left everyone shocked.

According to further information received in this regard, 48-year-old Kolanji, who works as a woodcutter, had been suspicious of his wife Lakshmi's for a long time. He suspected that she was having an extramarital affair somewhere. Therefore, he hatched a plan to catch his wife red-handed. Kolanji told his wife that he was going out of town on Tuesday night and left the house. However, he returned home secretly late at night. He also caught his wife Lakshmi red-handed with her lover Thangarasu. In a fit of rage in Kolanji, Kolanji killed his wife and her lover, then beheaded them. Kolanji then tied Lakshmi and Thangarasu's heads to his bike and rode to Vellore Central Jail's gate, where police recovered the bodies.

Meanwhile, the incident has left Kolanji and Lakshmi's three daughters in a state of shock. They have lost their mother in this gruesome murder, while their father has gone to jail, so there is no one left to take care of all three of them.