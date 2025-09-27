Tamil Nadu Stampede: At least 31 Dead, 40 Injured at TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally in Karur District

Lakhs of people gathered to attend a roadshow of TVK chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district on Saturday 27 September 27 2025. During this Stampede occurred in which at least 31 people were killed and over 40 were injured. As per the information overcrowding led to the stampede during the actor-turned-politician's rally as lakhs of people gathered to attend a roadshow.

According to sources, people fell unconscious due to overcrowding initially and were given preliminary medical attention, but some of them succumbed. Amidst the chaos of the rally, several attendees, including children, fainted, prompting the actor-turned-politician to halt his speech and request water and medical assistance from the police.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concern while informing that he has instructed that ministers to head to Karur and asked district authorities to provide necessary medical treatment and assistance to those affected. "The news coming from Karur is worrying .I have instructed former minister Senthil Balaji and Ma Subramanian, and the district collector to ensure that the necessary immediate medical treatment is provided to the public who have fainted due to the crowd congestion and have been admitted to the hospital," Stalin said in a post on X.

People presents at incident were supporters of Vijay’s political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had waited for him for more than six hours before he eventually arrived late at the rally venue. The crowd went out of control when Vijay arrived for the roadshow.