Tamil Nadu Stampede: PM Modi Offers Condolences and Support to Victims’ Families in Karur Tragedy

Tamil Nadu: Tragic incident took place during Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay's campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, on Saturday. At least 31 people died and several people injured. Injured were shifted to hospital for primary treatment. After incident, PM Modi posted on X and expressed condolence.

He posted on X, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2025

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Stampede: At least 31 Dead, 40 Injured at TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally in Karur District

According to sources, people fell unconscious due to overcrowding initially and were given preliminary medical attention, but some of them succumbed. Amidst the chaos of the rally, several attendees, including children, fainted, prompting the actor-turned-politician to halt his speech and request water and medical assistance from the police.