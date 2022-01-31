Tamil Nadu student who cleared NEET twice requests govt for financial help

A student from the Panamooppanpatty village in Madurai who cleared the NEET despite financial odds has urged the government to help her to mitigate financial woes.

"Government is only paying my tuition fees and I have no money for other expenses like accommodation. In such a case, I had to resume farming," Thangapachi said.

Thangapachi has cleared the NEET examination consecutively in the academic year of 2021 and 2022. Her father despite working as a farmer ensured that all his four children receive education. Among them, Thangapachi is the eldest, who has passed her higher secondary school in 2020 from the Vikramangalam Kallar High School and cleared the NEET entrance examination in 2021 and 2022.

Last year she couldn't enrol in a private medical college as the expenses of studying medicine was high and her family could not bear the cost of her tuition fees, accommodation, food.

Thangapachi got a chance to study medicine at the Mookambika Medical College in the Kanyakumari but despite that, she is doing farming as her family can't bear her education cost.

( With inputs from ANI )

