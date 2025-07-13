Tamil Nadu: Three boys drown while bathing in pond

Chennai, July 13 In a tragic incident, three young boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Mettu Kunnathur village near Banavaram in Ranipet district on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Bhuvaneswaran (7), Moni Prasad (9), and Sujan (7), all residents of the same village. According to local sources, the boys had gone to bathe in the pond, a common recreational spot for children in the area, when they accidentally ventured into a deeper section and began to struggle.

Eyewitnesses said that the children, who were not accompanied by any adults, were seen playing near the water’s edge before they slipped into the deeper part of the pond. Alarmed by the commotion, nearby villagers rushed to the scene and alerted the Banavaram Fire and Rescue Services. Rescue personnel arrived quickly and managed to pull the children out of the water. However, despite their prompt efforts, the children were unresponsive. The boys were immediately taken to the Government Primary Health Centre in Banavaram, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Their bodies were later sent to the Sholinghur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the village, with grieving family members and neighbours mourning the untimely loss of the three children.

Local residents expressed anguish over the lack of safety measures near water bodies, especially during the summer season when children often frequent ponds and lakes for swimming.

Police officials from the local station have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the drowning was accidental, and there was no foul play involved.

However, officials are expected to examine whether warning signs or fencing were absent around the pond. This is the second such drowning incident involving children reported in Tamil Nadu in recent days, highlighting growing concerns over child safety around water bodies in rural areas.

Authorities are urging parents and guardians to be vigilant and ensure that children are not left unattended near ponds or lakes.

