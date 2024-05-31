Tamil Nadu: Three Dead in Thiruvallur Paint Factory Fire
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 31, 2024 10:26 PM2024-05-31T22:26:04+5:302024-05-31T22:26:39+5:30
Three people died in a fire that broke out at a paint factory in Thiruvallur district on Friday, ANI reported. Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze, the cause of which is suspected to be a short circuit or power outage.
#WATCH | Three people died in a fire that broke out at a paint factory in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur: SP, Thiruvallur pic.twitter.com/Trijfcco2L— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024