Tamil Nadu: Three Killed Near Ulundurpet After Car Collides With Tanker Lorry

Three people, including a woman, were killed in an accident that took place near Ulundurpet, Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling collided with a tanker lorry. 

Last Friday (October 17), two people were killed and six others injured after a car collided with a lorry in  Aduthurai in Thanjavur district. The accident occurred at around 5.45 am at Narasinganpettai when a car proceeding towords Thirukkadaiyur from Pollachi in Coimbatore district and a lorry headed from Kumbakonam.

Visuals From Accident Site

Earlier, a seven-year-old boy riding shotgun on his father's lap was killed when the airbag opened after the car rammed a vehicle in front that had braked suddenly near Thiruporur on Monday night. Police identified the child as Kevin, son of Veeramuthu from Pudupattinam village near Kalpakkam.

