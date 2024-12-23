Tamil Nadu Tragedy: 3 Brothers Drown in Buckingham Canal While Fishing (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident from Tamil Nadu, three brothers lost their lives while fishing in the Buckingham Canal at Marakkanam in Villupuram district. The canal, which connects to the Bay of Bengal, was reportedly overflowing due to torrential rains brought on by a recent cyclone.The brothers had ventured out to fish despite the dangerous conditions. Witnesses reported seeing them struggle against the strong currents before disappearing beneath the water.

Emergency services launched a search operation immediately after the incident was reported. Local authorities confirmed that heavy rainfall from the cyclone caused the canal to swell, increasing the risks for those in the area. Rescue teams, supported by local fishermen, are combing the canal for the bodies. The Buckingham Canal, a vital waterway in Tamil Nadu, often becomes hazardous during the monsoon and cyclone seasons due to unchecked overflow and strong