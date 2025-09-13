Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Woman Dies After Her Hair Get Stuck In Service Lift in Trichy

Tamil Nadu: A 52-year-old woman working in an private hardware company died after her hair got entangled in a service lift of commercial complex. According to the reports , this incident took place on Thursday, September 11, 2025 in service lift of commercial complex near Gandhi Market in Trichy city around 9:45 pm.

Deceased D. Sumathi from Thennur. was working a hardware outlet near Gandhi market. According to FPJ reports, on the day of tragic accident D. Sumathi used service lift of commercial complex to reach third floor. Unfortuenatly her hair got entangled in the lift mechanism and her head was crushed. Impact of accident was so hard that she died on the spot.

Following the accident Market police reached at the spot of incident and shifted victims body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Similar incident was reported in Gujarat were a five-year-old boy died after getting trapped in a lift at Nirav Square Apartments in the Vijalpura area of Navsari on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The child, identified as Sarthak, was the son of a Surat Municipal Corporation officer.

According to the regional media reports, the accident occurred around 9 a.m. when Sarthak’s mother was locking the door of their flat. The child ran ahead and entered the lift. The old iron-grilled lift with a wooden door started moving down from the second floor before the inner grille closed completely. The child’s body reportedly became stuck and he was trapped.