Tamil Nadu: Truck Carrying Salt From Tuticorin to Vellore Catches Fire After Tire Burst (Watch Video)

A truck carrying salt from Thoothukudi to Vellore in Tamil Nadu burst into flames after one of its tyres burst, causing it to collide with a barrier in Kaniyambadi. The incident occurred on June 22 on the Arani-Vellore highway near Kaniyambadi Government School. Following the tyre burst, the truck crashed into a road divider, rupturing its diesel tank, which then caught fire. The blaze spread rapidly, completely destroying the truck.

The truck driver fled the scene. Locals quickly informed the fire department, and personnel from the Kannamangalam Fire Station rushed to the spot and battled the flames for over an hour. The Kaniyambadi police also reached the location and, with the help of a crane, cleared the truck from the road.

Visuals From Accident Spot

Vellore, Tamil Nadu: A truck carrying salt from Tuticorin to Vellore caught fire after a tire burst and collision in Kaniyambadi. The driver fled. Firefighters took over an hour to douse flames, causing a 2-hour traffic disruption. Investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/vRu6QF4ety — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2025

Traffic on the Arani-Vellore road was disrupted for more than two hours. The Vellore Taluk Police are investigating the incident and searching for the absconding driver. A video of the burning truck has since gone viral on social media.