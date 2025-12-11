Tamil Nadu: TVK sets up key poll panels as Vijay asserts CM ambition

Chennai, Dec 11 Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has moved into a decisive election mode ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, forming two high-level committees to steer alliance negotiations and prepare the party’s maiden election manifesto.

The decisions were taken on Thursday during a crucial meeting of state and district-level office-bearers held at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur.

According to party insiders, the meeting passed a series of resolutions that effectively authorised Vijay to make final decisions on alliances, seat-sharing, and other poll-related strategies.

A dedicated committee has been constituted to open formal discussions with potential allies on seat distribution, signalling that the four-month countdown to the election will see TVK engaging more actively with the political landscape.

Another resolution outlined that TVK would partner only with parties that recognise Vijay as the chief-ministerial face of the alliance — a strong assertion of the party’s ambition to project itself as a principal contender for power.

While TVK has rapidly built a statewide organisational network, it is yet to finalise alliances strong enough to challenge the entrenched blocs led by the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-aligned front.

Sources present at the meeting said the leadership stressed the need for a focused narrative and a distinct ideological positioning to attract voters disillusioned with traditional Dravidian politics.

The newly formed manifesto committee will begin consultations immediately, aiming to craft a policy document that reflects TVK’s promises on education, employment, corruption-free governance, and social justice -- themes that have consistently featured in Vijay's public messaging.

In a parallel political development, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) reached out to TVK to strengthen support for its statewide protest demanding a caste census on December 17.

PMK spokesperson K. Balu met TVK general secretary N. Anand and high-level committee chief coordinator K.A. Sengottaiyan at the party headquarters, formally inviting TVK to participate in the agitation.

While PMK’s outreach is seen as a strategic move to build issue-based solidarity with emerging political forces, TVK sources indicated that the party will take a decision after internal consultations, mindful of the delicate pre-poll positioning underway across the state.

With committees now in place and alliance talks expected to intensify, TVK has entered a crucial phase that will determine its role — and relevance — in Tamil Nadu’s high-stakes 2026 electoral battle.

