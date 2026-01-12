Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely in Seven Districts Today, Chennai Met Department Issues Warning

The Chennai Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has warned that heavy rainfall is likely in seven districts, including Cuddalore on Monday, January 12. In its latest weather bulletin, the RMC, said that the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal crossed the northeastern Sri Lanka coast near Mullaitivu on the evening of January 10. The system has since weakened and is now prevailing as a low-level circulation over south coastal Tamil Nadu and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar.

Due to this system, dry weather is likely to prevail at isolated places across Tamil Nadu today, at a few places in south Tamil Nadu tomorrow, and at isolated places in north Tamil Nadu on January 14. From January 15 to 17, rainfall is likely at several places across the state.

Heavy rain is likely at one or two places today in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts and the Karaikal region. The sky over Chennai and its suburbs is expected to remain generally cloudy today, with light to moderate rain likely in some parts of the city.

Another Cool / Cold Day ahead for most parts of Tamil Nadu as afternoon temperatures stay 2 - 4°C below normal for places like Chennai under the influence of the Cyclonic Circulation over South TN. Rains likely over parts of South TN, Delta and West Interior TN while rest of the… pic.twitter.com/LcLWHiAByb — Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) January 12, 2026

Squally winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph at times, are likely along the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the Kumari Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

According to rainfall data recorded across Tamil Nadu in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded at Velankanni in Nagapattinam district. Thiruppoondi received 6 cm, while Vedaranyam and Udupi in Tirunelveli district recorded 5 cm each. Nalumukku, Kakkachi, Peravoorani in Thanjavur district, Nagudi in Pudukkottai district and Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district received 4 cm of rainfall.