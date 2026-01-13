Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Alert in Chennai on Pongal; Cold Wave Conditions Likely
January 13, 2026
As the southern states in India celebrate festivals of harvest during the winter season, on the other hand, rainfall is playing spoiler. On Pongal, one question strikes everyone's mind whether will it rain on the festival day? While parts of the coastal belt and the delta districts have been witnessing intermittent showers for the past few days.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is expected to witness continuous rainfall under the influence of the Northeast Monsoon patterns, which remain active over several districts. The weather department warned of moderate rainfall with thunderstorms at isolated places over Nagappattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal area.
Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain has been continuing since last night across the city and surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/4Tpn3pJoy9— IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2026
According to IMD's weather bulletin for January 13, light to moderate rains are expected at isolated places over Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli districts of Tamil Nadu. "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu (at a few places over South Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu), Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places," IMD said.
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain in Mayiladuthurai district disrupts normal life. Farmers are worried as there is a risk of damage to the Samba crops.#TamilNaduNews#WeatherUpdate— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2026
Weather Forecast on Pongal 2026
According to IMD, light to moderate rains are likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area on Wednesday, January 14. Heavy showers may spoil the Pongal festival for people celebrating the festival in these southern states.
Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail due to rain as night temperatures are likely to fall gradually from January 13 night and will remain cold until January 15 across the state.
Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu: Continuous rain for the second day has disrupted normal life in district. Moderate to heavy showers have been recorded across the region, affecting daily activities, while cold conditions prevail. pic.twitter.com/11dbFRFrrJ— IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2026
Chennai Weather Forecast For January 13
Chennai Weather Forecast For January 13

Chennai to witness slightly warm weather with temperature likely around 28 degrees Celsius and moderate humidity. While skies remain partly cloudy. The minimum temperature during evening hours is likely to be 22.8 degrees Celsius.