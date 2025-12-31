Tamil Nadu: Worker Dies While Trying to Stop Self-Moving Lorry in Arani, Tragic Video Surfaces

Tamil Nadu: In an unexpected turn of events, an elderly worker died while attempting to stop a self-moving trolley in Arani, Tamil Nadu. A video of this heart-wrenching incident has surfaced on social media, leaving everyone in shock. As per the FPJ report, the incident took place on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Footage shows workers wrapping up their regular work at an old shed. An elderly worker hands something to another worker and closes the door. As he starts to walk away, the lorry begins moving toward him. The older worker and two colleagues try to stop the lorry with their bare hands. While a younger worker moves to the other side, the man is unable to save himself and is tragically crushed when the lorry crashes into another truck.

Workers who were present at the site immediately moved the truck away, but by that time, he had already died from the impact of the collision.

In separate incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, were a speeding car rammed into a heavily loaded truck at a intersection at Mahavir Chowk area of Civil Lines. This incident occurred on 2nd December, 2025 and has caught on camera.

Video shows a large truck is positioned on the right side of a straight road. A white car approaches at high speed and, without braking, veers slightly before crashing head-on into the truck's rear with tremendous force. The impact of this accident was so strong that the front portion of sedan got completely crushed with hood folding upward and debris scattering across the road.