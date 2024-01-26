Tamil Nadu's leading opthalmologist G. Natchiar conferred with Padma Shri

Chennai, Jan 26 Leading Ophtalmologist and one of the founders of Aravind Eye Care System, Dr. G. Natchiar has been conferred with the Padma Shri.

For the past 40 years, Natchiar has been instrumental in Aravind group's paramedical programme, transforming young women from rural backgrounds into world-class eye care professionals.

She also headed the community outreach programme of the Aravind group.

Post retirement, she is mainly into farming and has developed an organic farm, 'Aurofarm', which was conferred Organic status by the Tamil Nadu government.

