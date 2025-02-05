Tamil Superstar Vijay to expand his party TVK's grassroots network

Chennai, Feb 5 Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay has directed the functionaries of his newly launched political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to finalise the appointment of office bearers, aiming to strengthen the party's grassroots network.

To establish a robust organisational structure, Vijay has instructed the party's district secretaries to submit a comprehensive list of functionaries across all 95 party districts.

According to a senior TVK leader, the deadline for this submission is the end of February 2025. The list will include key appointments at multiple levels, including town secretaries, union secretaries, block-level functionaries, and ward-level leaders.

To ensure transparency and accessibility, district functionaries have been directed to upload the list of office bearers on the party's official website.

A senior TVK functionary while speaking to IANS said, "The district secretaries have been entrusted with compiling and uploading the list of functionaries for their respective regions. This will enable the leadership to monitor the organisational framework and make informed decisions."

Vijay has asked district secretaries to prioritise finalising the district-level office bearers immediately, while the grassroots-level functionaries must be confirmed and uploaded by the end of this month.

The Tamil superstar launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in February 2024. However, instead of contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party chose to focus on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

On October 27, 2024, Vijay held a highly successful public rally at Vikkaravandi in Villupuram district, drawing a massive crowd of over 300,000 people.

He is the first Tamil film star to enter politics on such a large scale since the late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), the legendary actor-turned-Chief Minister and founder of the AIADMK. It is worth noting that Rajinikanth had also announced his intention to enter politics, planning to contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

However, due to health concerns, he later withdrew from the race. With Vijay’s growing influence, Tamil Nadu’s political dynamics are set for a major shift in the coming years.

