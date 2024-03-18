Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns as Telangana Guv and Puducherry L-G

Hyderabad, March 18 Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from her post.

She is likely to contest forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu on the BJP ticket.

“The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon'ble President of India,” reads a communique from Raj Bhavan.

Tamilisai, the former president of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, had taken over as the first woman Governor of Telangana in 2019.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor