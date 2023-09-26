Tamilisai Soundararajan unfit to hold Governor’s post: KTR

Hyderabad, Sep 26 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao said on Tuesday that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is unfit to hold her post.

His strong reaction came after the Governor rejected two nominations by the state cabinet for the state Legislative Council.

KTR, as the leader is popularly known, said the Governor who called the two credible leaders from backward sections of the society as unfit herself was unfit.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi "undemocratic", he said that the Governors, who are Modi’s agents, are also equally undemocratic.

The Governor had Monday rejected the state cabinet’s proposal to nominate BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota on the ground that the two were "politically aligned persons".

KTR pointed out that Sravan, who hails from a Backward Classes community, participated in the Telangana movement while Satyanarayana, belonging to a Scheduled Tribes community, has been active in trade union movement at the national level.

"It is shameful that she wrote that those who are politically aligned should not be nominated. There is nothing more ridiculous than this. Until recently she was a political leader. She was President of BJP in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The BRS leader reminded her that Sarkaria Commission had clearly stated in its report those in active politics should not be appointed Governors. "We will take this issue to the people. Who is unfit will be decided in people’s court," he said and asked what problem the Governor has if the government wants to bring two sons of backward classes to the Legislative Council.

"It’s the right of the government. Who we nominate is our right. Yes, they have links with political parties. What is wrong in it. Don’t you have political links. Are you still not working as a BJP leader," he asked the Governor, adding that there can't be one law for her and another law for others.

KTR alleged that the Governor's institution is being misused to weaken the democratically elected state governments. Terming the post as colonial, he said there should be a discussion whether Indian democracy needs this post. "We will explore all possible options," he said when asked whether the cabinet will once again send the two nominations to the Governor.

The BRS leader read out the names of several politicians who were nominated to legislative councils in Uttar Pradesh and other states recently. He pointed out that Jyotiraditya Scindia was nominated to Rajya Sabha soon after he defected to BJP. When asked to respond to Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s statements on the same issue, KTR said that Kishan Reddy was the most unfit minister who could not complete a flyover construction in his constituency.

"He is someone who ran away without resigning during the Telangana movement. It is wasteful to talk about him," he added.

