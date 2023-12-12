Taming of Bodo insurgency led to peace along Arunachal-Assam borders: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Dec 12 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, insurgency has ceased to exist in Assam and as a result there is peace all along inter-state borders with neighbouring Assam.

Addressing a huge gathering of devotees from West Kameng, Tawang and Bhutan, at Balemu, Khandu said that all foothill areas of the state remained underdeveloped due to insurgency. He said that it was known to everyone that the Bodo insurgency in Assam, when at its peak, affected the growth of Balemu, a small hamlet at the tri-junction of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Bhutan in West Kameng district.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the inter-state boundary issue with Assam has been almost resolved due to the support of the Union Government.

“We have proposed to develop all entry-points to our state, including Balemu and Bhalukpong in West Kameng district, with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities to welcome tourists and give them a feeling of awe for the treasure trove that is waiting for them further into Arunachal Pradesh,” he revealed.

Delving on developmental projects in Balemu area in particular and Kalaktang subdivision in general, Khandu said the area, being the gateway to Arunachal Pradesh from the western-most part of the state, has a huge tourism potential.

“We the Mon people have been following Buddhism for centuries. It is our culture. And it is our duty to preserve this culture for posterity and maintain our indigenous identity,” he advocated.

Informing that Monpas are the second indigenous community after the Khamptis, to have their own script, he appealed to the younger generation to learn the script so that it doesn't fade away with time.

The state government, on its part, he said is committed to preserve the indigenous culture and languages of all the indigenous communities of the state.

“Being Monpas it is our duty to contribute in whatever way possible to develop a monastery especially in a place that has a religious significance for us. I appreciate all Monpa MLAs for their contributions. However, my special thanks go to Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, Buragaon-Thrizino MLA Kumsi Sidisow and Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju for their generous contribution who though hail from West Kameng district are non-Monpas,” he said.

