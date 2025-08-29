Tangri, Ghaggar rivers flow above danger mark in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh Aug 29 Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Friday assessed the rising water levels in the Tangri river in Ambala Cantonment and directed the district administration to evacuate residents living in vulnerable areas.

In Punjab, the Ghaggar river has witnessed a heavy flow of water and floodgates of Chandigarh’s man-made Sukhna Lake were opened to flush out excess water. The water level of the river crossed the danger mark in the morning, with an inflow of 30,000 cusecs, posing a significant threat to the people.

Minister Vij conducted an inspection of affected areas and issued directions to the administration to take precautionary measures. Later, interacting with the media, he said heavy rainfall in the mountains caused heavy water in the river.

"Today more than 30,000 cusecs of water has entered the river, which is significantly above normal levels," he said.

Vij said before the rainy season, considerable work was undertaken to deepen the River, but due to certain obstacles, only 25 per cent of the work was completed. The remaining work will resume after the monsoon.

He expressed hope that the 30,000 cusecs of water will safely pass through Ambala Cantonment, but emphasised that the administration remains on high alert given the potential risk. He also said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called for security, and boats have been arranged to handle any exigency.

In the previous rainy seasons too, the Tangri overflowed several times, but the water receded safely.

In neighbouring Punjab’s Dera Bassi, several villages along the Ghaggar river have been placed on high alert following the water discharge that crossed 70,000 cusecs. Heavy rainfall has disrupted life across parts of the Panchkula district.

In Khatouli village, located near Barwala, the road adjoining a local bridge collapsed after heavy water flow eroded the soil underneath.

In the Punjab and Haryana’s joint capital Chandigarh, two of the three Sukhna Lake floodgates were opened as the water level crossed the danger mark of 1,163 feet. This is the sixth time this year that the floodgates were opened.

