Tanker freight train derails near Ratlam, major mishap averted

New Delhi, Oct 4 A major accident was averted when three wagons of a tanker freight train derailed near Ratlam railway station in Madhya Pradesh. One of the wagons overturned, causing a significant amount of flammable material to leak on to the tracks, sparking fears of the eventuality of a major mishap occurring.

The train split into two parts due to the derailment, disrupting traffic on the down (Mumbai-Delhi) rail line.

The accident occurred late on Thursday night when the tanker freight train, travelling from Baroda towards Bhopal, departed from Ratlam Railway station around 10 P.M. As the train was passing the Ghatla bridge, three tanker wagons suddenly derailed, with one overturning and spilling flammable liquid onto the tracks and surrounding areas.

Upon receiving the news, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajneesh Kumar, along with other officials and the accident relief team, rushed to the site. The railway security personnel cordoned off the area, prohibiting anyone from entering, and banned smoking or lighting cigarettes due to the risk posed by the leaked substance.

Train services on the up line (towards Delhi) were allowed to proceed at reduced speeds on Friday morning, but the down line remained blocked. As a result, several passenger trains were halted temporarily at various stations, including Ratlam, causing a lot of inconvenience to the passengers who were slated to travel by trains running on the route.

"The accident relief team, under the guidance of officials, worked to remove the derailed tanker wagons and restore traffic on the affected rail line," said Rajneesh Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Ratlam Division. Though no one was hurt in the incident, it had affected rail traffic on the down line, he added.

"Efforts are on to restore the route," the official said.

