Tarang Shakti: Over 200 Air Force Personnel from France, Germany, India and Spain Practice Yoga At Sadhguru’s Ashram

Two hundred Air Force personnel from France, Germany, India and Spain who have flown in to take part in Tarang Shakti, India's first-ever multinational air combat exercise, visited the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore on August 11.During their visit, the personnel explored consecrated spaces, including a dip in the energized water bodies known as Theerthakunds - Suryakund for men and Chandrakund for women. They also experienced Dhyanalinga, a profound meditative space, and witnessed the breathtaking Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a 12-minute immersive video imaging show mapped onto the face of Adiyogi.

"It has been an incredible experience. The culture is entirely different, and it's enriching to visit places like this and experience something so unique. The people treated us with a lot of respect and affection, and we are very pleased," said a personnel from the Spanish contingent."I was here three times last week, and each visit offered a different experience—from meditation to the temple, the mountains to the light show (Adiyogi Divya Darshanam)," said another personnel from the German contingent.

The personnel were introduced to simple yet powerful Yogic practices, including Yoga Namaskar and Nadi Shuddhi. These practices are specifically designed to help them navigate stressful work situations with greater ease and clarity, enhancing their resilience and performance in high-pressure environments. Earlier, on August 7, Chief of the German Air Force, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, visited the Isha Yoga Centre on the sidelines of the exercise.

