Targeted killings in Punjab: Three ISI-controlled module members held

Chandigarh, Nov 22 In a major blow to organised crime in Punjab, the police have averted targeted killings with the arrest of three members linked to an ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Rajbhupinder Singh, alias Bhinda, of Dikh Village in Bathinda, Raman Kumar of Guru Harsahai Village in Fazilka District and Jagjit Singh of Dhilwa Kalan in Kotkapura.

Police teams have recovered eight pistols, including three .30 bore pistols and five .32 bore pistols, besides nine magazines and 30 cartridges from their possession.

Also a stolen Alto car, in which they were travelling, was impounded.

DGP Yadav said following inputs police teams from Counter Intelligence of Bathinda laid a special checkpoint near the bridge at Gobindpura Village in Bathinda and arrested the accused.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested persons were in contact with some persons currently lodged in the Sangrur Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he added.

Sharing more details, AIG (Counter Intelligence) Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the probe revealed the accused had brought weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were tasked to carry out targeted killings in the state to create panic.

Further investigations are on to unveil forward and backward linkages and recovery of more weapons is expected, she said.

