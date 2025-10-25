Tarn Taran bypoll: BJP gets boost with joining of Congress leaders

Chandigarh, Oct 25 The BJP in Punjab received a major boost in the Tarn Taran byelection as Congress leaders Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Chairman Block Samiti, and Jagmeet Dhillon Gandiwind, president of the Block Congress Committee in Gandiwind, on Saturday joined the BJP and pledged their commitment to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Welcoming the leaders into the party fold, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said their decision reflects the growing trust of Punjab’s people in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said leaders across the state now realise that the BJP is the only party genuinely committed to development, good governance, and national interest. Chugh further said the failure and mismanagement of the Aam Aadmi Party government has pushed Punjab into crisis, while the Congress continues to remain trapped in nepotism and rudderless leadership.

This situation, he said, has compelled genuine grassroots leaders to seek a platform that values their commitment and dedication to Punjab. Both Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Jagmeet Dhillon expressed confidence that under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Punjab will witness a new era of stability, progress, and inclusive development in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the state ruling AAP got a boost as Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) Sarpanch Jashandeep Singh, along with many of his supporters, joined the party.

Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, in the presence of Working President Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, Sarwan Singh Dhun, and State General Secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, formally inducted Jashandeep Singh and his associates — Avtar Singh, Davinder Singh, Pargat Singh, Darshan Singh, Narinder Pal Kaur, Baljit Kaur, and Kanwar Jagdeep Singh Ladda Chhichrewal — into the Aam Aadmi Party.

Minister Bhullar assured all newly joined leaders that they would be given due respect and recognition within the party. Attacking Opposition parties, Bhullar said the Akali Dal, the Congress, and the BJP only indulge in “politics of mudslinging”, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party practices the politics of work and performance.

He highlighted that under AAP’s 600 units free electricity guarantee, 82 per cent of households in Punjab are now receiving zero electricity bills, and that more than 881 Mohalla Clinics are functioning, providing free medicines, treatment, and diagnostic tests to the public.

The Tarn Taran bypoll on November 11 was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, who had won the seat with 52,935 votes, defeating Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu.

Fifteen candidates are in the fray. They include Sukhwinder Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Harjit Singh Sandhu of the BJP, Harmeet Singh Sandhu of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Karanbir Singh of the Congress.

