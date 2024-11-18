Tarnishing his long-standing career: Gourav Vallabh slams Kharge's 'poison' remarks

New Delhi, Nov 18 BJP leader Gourav Vallabh on Monday condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his recent remarks likening the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to poison.

Vallabh accused Kharge of using "indecent language" that tarnishes his long-standing political career.

Addressing a rally on Sunday, Kharge had described the BJP and RSS as "politically the most dangerous" in the country, equating them to poison.

"If there is anything politically most dangerous in India, it is the BJP and RSS. They are like poison. If a snake bites, the person dies. Such a poisonous snake should be killed," Kharge had said.

Responding to the remarks, Vallabh criticised Congress chief Kharge for allegedly succumbing to pressure from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, suggesting it would harm the party's electoral prospects.

"I completely condemn the statement of Mallikarjun Kharge. Today, Kharge is reading a speech written by Rahul Gandhi. How can such an experienced leader use such indecent language? I feel pity that he is being forced to tarnish the dignity of his 50 years of political life under pressure from Rahul Gandhi," Vallabh told IANS.

Vallabh expressed confidence that voters in Jharkhand and Maharashtra would reject the Congress in the upcoming elections.

"I believe that on November 20, the voters of Jharkhand and Maharashtra will respond decisively to such objectionable, insulting, and cheap statements by pressing the 'lotus' button," he said.

He further advised Kharge to avoid following LoP Rahul Gandhi's directives. "Mr. Kharge, I urge you not to read speeches written by Rahul Gandhi. The goodwill you've built over 50 years of political service is now in question because of him," Vallabh added.

The BJP has criticised the Congress chief for allegedly making inflammatory statements, arguing that such remarks only expose that the INDIA bloc is hopeless ahead of the election outcomes.

