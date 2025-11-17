Task force should be formed to increase university ratings, says Maha Guv

Mumbai, Nov 17 Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, on Monday, asked the universities in the state to establish a task force at every university level to increase their overall ratings.

He said that continuous and organised efforts are needed to bring Maharashtra's education system to the global level.

"Merely creating plans is not enough; their practical implementation must be carried out consistently and it is therefore necessary to continuously strive to improve the national and international ranking levels of universities," the Governor added.

The Governor was speaking at the workshop on the topic of 'National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and Vision Maharashtra 2047'.

Governor Devvrat said that universities should be centres of knowledge and culture.

"Teachers should be connected with students intimately. If dialogue and cooperation between teachers and students increase, the overall development of students will be assured. Also, students should actively participate in activities like sports, NCC, NSS. A healthy body and a strong mind are the pillars of good education," he added.

"Universities should develop employable curricula that are directly linked to the industry. Education should be connected to the progress of society and nation. Continuous training of teachers and administrative officers is necessary to remain compatible with new technology. The more quality the training, the higher the quality of education will rise. There is a need to further elevate the standard of our training centres," the Governor said.

According to Governor Devvrat, students should be sensitised about the Indian culture, traditions, and moral values.

"Universities should invite speakers whose ideas will inspire students with life values. Increase dialogue with students, understand their problems and provide them with proper guidance. With whatever spirit we work, students will contribute to the country's progress with the same spirit. The government, education department, and universities should maintain continuous dialogue and action through mutual cooperation. If work is done on the three principles of planning, training, and culture, Maharashtra will definitely become the ideal educational state in the country," he said.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said that workshops related to educational policies are organised every three months through the Higher and Technical Education Department.

He requested the Governor to participate in such workshops in the future through online medium and provide guidance.

Additional Chief Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Department, Venugopal Reddy, gave detailed information on 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047 - Determining the Role of State Public Universities' to create an 'Education Hub' for Maharashtra.

