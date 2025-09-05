Tata Motors’ cars, SUVs to get cheaper by up to Rs 1.55 lakh from Sep 22

Mumbai, Sep 5 Tata Motors on Friday announced that it will pass on the entire benefit of the recent GST reduction on passenger vehicles to its customers.

The new prices will come into effect from September 22, the day the revised GST rates are implemented.

“The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective September 22, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India,” the company said in its statement.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said the reduction in GST is a progressive and timely step that will make personal mobility more affordable for millions of people in India.

He added that the company will fully honour the government’s intent by ensuring customers get the complete benefit of the tax cut.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the Finance Minister’s intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honour the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers,” Chandra said.

“This will make our popular range of cars and SUVs even more accessible across segments, enabling first-time buyers and accelerating the shift towards new age mobility for a wider spectrum of customers,” he added.

With this move, Tata’s popular cars and SUVs will become significantly cheaper. Depending on the model, customers can save between Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.55 lakh.

The price of the Tiago will reduce by up to Rs 75,000, while the Tigor will become cheaper by up to Rs 80,000, the company said in a statement.

The Altroz will see a cut of up to Rs 1.10 lakh, the Punch up to Rs 85,000, and the Nexon -- the company’s highest-selling SUV -- up to Rs 1.55 lakh.

The newly launched Curvv will also get a price reduction of up to Rs 65,000. Among the larger SUVs, the Harrier will become cheaper by up to Rs 1.40 lakh and the Safari by up to Rs 1.45 lakh.

Tata Motors said it expects strong demand during the upcoming festive season and has advised customers to book their vehicles early to ensure timely delivery.

