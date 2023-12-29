Tata Motors stock doubles in a year

New Delhi, Dec 29 Tata Motors stock has doubled in the last one year compared to a little over 19 per cent returns for the Nifty.

Tata Motors stock made a new high of Rs 802 on Friday and its 52 week low was Rs 381. Tata Motors has given a return of 79.6 per cent above the Nifty returns.

“This year, it has been immensely satisfying to see our commitment to innovation and progress show up so clearly in our financial results.

“In 2023, the combined market capitalisation of Tata Group companies increased by 32 per cent, nearly double the rate of the Sensex, which rose by 17 per cent,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's said in a letter to group employees for the new year 2024.

“I am thrilled that in this difficult global context, our Group performed admirably in 2023. Our transformation -- following the principles of Simplification, Synergy, Scale, Sustainability, Supply Chain and AI -- has progressed well across our companies.

“There are too many successes to list here. We also celebrated Tata Technologies’ historic IPO, and the announcement of new gigafactories -- exciting moves that I am confident will bring resilient growth for decades to come,” he added.

