Taxi driver murder: Delhi court sends accused to 5-day police custody

New Delhi, Oct 13 A Delhi court has sent two people arrested for the murder of a taxi driver, who was dragged for around 200 metre by a group of robbers who looted his car here, to five-day police custody.

The accused -- Mehraj Salmani (33) and Asif (24), both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, were produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi of the Patiala House Court.

The police sought the duo's remand for seven days on the grounds that they need to recreate the scene of crime and for the proper investigation of the case.

"Visits have to be made to Meerut and other places of Delhi to prepare the pointing out memo and recovery of case property," the court was told.

The judge was told that the thorough investigation and collection of the evidences in the present case is yet to be done.

"... to recover the case property i.e. belonging of the deceased," the court was told.

Forty-three-year-old taxi driver was killed after he was dragged for around 200 metre by a group of robbers who looted his car in southwest Delhi.

The accused were arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased identified as Bijendra, a resident of Faridabad, was found dead near the service road of National Highway-8 in Delhi late on Tuesday.

A purported video capturing the incident circulated widely on social media, showing a man being pulled under a car. In the video, the man could be seen trapped between the rear and front wheels on the right side of the vehicle.

"A case under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and a probe was initiated," an official had said.

During the initial questioning, the duo had revealed that they boarded the taxi as passengers and after some time threatened and pushed the taxi driver out of the car with the intent to rob the vehicle.

