TDP, BJP & JSP joined hands again to take people for a ride, says Andhra CM Jagan

Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), March 28 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that TDP, BJP and Jana Sena have joined hands again to take the people for a ride.

Addressing a massive public meeting here on the second day of the 'Memanta Siddham' poll campaign, he termed the tripartite alliance as anti-people and urged people to take forward the success story of YSR Congress by giving it a clean sweep of 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

He claimed that for the first time in the country, the poor in Andhra Pradesh experienced due respect in the last 58 months, adding that the government spent Rs 2.7 lakh crore implementing various welfare schemes for ushering in their social and economic empowerment, while the TDP pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour and is hatching conspiracies hand in glove with Jana Sena and BJP to exploit the people again.

Describing the sea of humanity that thronged the public meeting as the YSR Congress people's army, he said that people across the state are ready to teach a lesson to the TDP-led alliance to ensure that an anti-people government does not come to power again.

Listing out various welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Rythu Bharosa, Kapu Nestham, delivery of monthly social pensions at door-step and EBC Nestham, he asked the people to think why N. Chandrababu Naidu failed to implement similar schemes during his rule.

Telling the people that revolutionary changes took place in the last 58 months in educational, medical and health and agricultural sectors to improve educational standards of students, provide preventive health care with village clinics and family doctors and handhold the farmers at every step through RBKs, the Chief Minister asked the people to assess why Naidu failed to carry out similar reforms.

Recalling how TDP defaulted and cheated people on promises of waiver of farm and self-help group loans, Maha Lakshmi and Kuteera Lakshmi schemes, jobs for the youth and stipend for the unemployed and three-cents of house sites for the poor after winning 2014 polls in alliance with Jana Sena and BJP and distributing signed election manifestos, he said they have ganged up again to take people for a ride once again.

Besides implementing slew of welfare schemes and reforms in several sectors, government is also building 17 new medical colleges, four seaports and 10 fishing harbours and bringing in investments to put the state on path of development, he said, adding that new districts have been carved out and three capitals were proposed for decentralised growth.

He told the people that, despite ruling the state for 14 years, Chandrababu Naidu did not work even to bring about a meagre five percent change of what he did in the last 58 months.

It is in the hands of the people to decide whether they want the door-to-door welfare and development saga to continue for the next five years by electing YSRCP back to power or take the state backwards by 10 years by electing the TDP and its allies.

The Chief Minister said that the ensuing polls are a battle between justice led by YSR Congress and injustice led by TDP and its allies and called upon the people not to fall prey to the conspiracies being hatched by TDP in cahoots with Jana Sena and BJP to deprive the poor of their welfare benefits.

It is only after YSR Congress came to power that election manifestos gained credibility, the Chief Minister said, adding that Chandrababu Naidu brand stands for cheating all sections of people.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with a cross section of people and intellectuals at Yerraguntla in Nandyal district.

He received suggestions on the implementation of welfare schemes and improving government functioning. During the interaction, the Chief Minister said that he was much younger to the 75-year-old TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and asked them to think if they had experienced the present style of administration and received the present volume of benefits during Naidu's rule.

He asked the people if they found any transformation in their lives during the term of Naidu who claims to have experience of 40 years in politics and 14 years as Chief Minister, and told them to assess how their lives have transformed during the past 58 months.

