TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu dials PM Modi, Amit Shah

Amaravati, June 4 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and congratulated them on the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) lead in the majority of the seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to TDP sources, Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah also congratulated Chandrababu Naidu on the resounding performance of the TDP-led NDA in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The NDA in Andhra, which comprises TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena, is heading for a landslide victory in the Assembly elections, having established leads in over 160 out of the 175 Assembly seats in the state, with the TDP alone leading in over 130 seats.

The ruling YSRCP was leading in only 10 constituencies.

The NDA is also leading in 21 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the TDP candidates ahead in 16 seats, followed by the BJP and the Jana Sena leading in 3 and 2 seats, respectively.

The YSRCP is leading in only four constituencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor