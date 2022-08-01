TDP founder Uma Maheshwari found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's daughter Uma Maheshwari was found hanging at her residence in Jubilee hills in Hyderabad, said police on Monday.

"Uma Maheshwari committed suicide in her residence at Jubilee hills on Monday. Uma Maheshwari is former CM and TDP Party founder NTR's younger daughter," said M Sudarshan, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

After receiving information police reached the spot and noticed that Uma Maheshwari hanged herself to death in her residence.

Police have shifted the body to a local government hospital for post-mortem.

A case is being registered under Section 174 CrPC and further probe is on.

Uma was the youngest among 12 children of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and was the youngest of four sisters. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and Nara Bhuwaneswari, who is TDP President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife, are her sisters. Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members rushed to Maheswari's residence.

( With inputs from ANI )

