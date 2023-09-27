TDP leader finds fault with Owaisi’s remarks on Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 27 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Mohammed Ahmed Shareef has found fault with the comments made by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi about former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest.

Shareef, a former chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, has said that Owaisi’s comments show how biased he is against Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP leader pointed out that all parties except YSR Congress have condemned the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Shareef also criticised the Hyderabad MP for declaring his party’s support to the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. He said it was not proper to back Jagan who has hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

Owaisi's comments made it clear how much bias there is against Chandrababu. All parties except YCP have condemned the arrest of Chandrababu. It is not correct to say that we should support Jagan who has hurt Muslim sentiments.

“The TDP during its rule extended all support to minorities. How can you support YCP which has ignored minorities for four years,” he asked and alleged that the state has witnessed more than 100 attacks on minorities during the last four years.

Owaisi had remarked on Tuesday that Chandrababu Naidu is in jail and he is relaxing there. “You all know why he is there,” he had said at a meeting of the party workers.

“Andhra Pradesh has only two options. TDP or YSRCP. Chundrudu (Chandrababu Naidu) is in jail and relaxing there. Jagan is okay,” he said, adding that Chandrababu Naidu can’t be trusted.

Owaisi asked his party workers in Andhra Pradesh to strengthen the party.

