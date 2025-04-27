TDP-led government working with vindictive agenda, alleges YSRCP

Amaravati, April 27 The YSR Congress Party on Sunday accused the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of misusing official machinery to settle personal scores with a vindictive agenda.

YSRCP Legal Cell president M. Manohar Reddy told media persons here that the coalition has set a wrong precedent in filing the counter case, as is evident in the actress Kadambari Jethwani issue.

He said that while Jethwani was legally arrested in Mumbai and produced before the Vijayawada court following due procedure and was later granted bail, the coalition government has filed a counter case implicating the investigation officers and others, thus setting a wrong precedent.

The YSRCP leader alleged that government has been vindictive in implicating the police officials who had a good track record and had shown grit in maintaining law and order during the arrest of (now Chief Minister) Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development scam case, besides other cases.

Going by the sequence of events after the coalition government took over, it is a clear case of vendetta, he said. He pointed out that a counter case has been filed after a lapse of over seven months after the original case.

"Jethwani changed her statement and claimed that she and her family members were harassed. She parroted what the coalition biggies wanted," Manohar Reddy claimed. He pointed out that she has been facing cases on various counts.

The YSRCP leader said that from the original complainant Kukkala Vidyasagar Rao to the DG rank officer PSR Anjaneyulu, the arrests show how the power is being misused by the government. The police should maintain restraint and follow the rule book, because if such cases are encouraged in the coming days, there is scope for many violations and counter cases against the original complainant and investigation team could become the order of the day, he warned.

Meanwhile, former minister Merugu Nagarjuna demanded that the coalition government implement its Talliki Vandanam by depositing Rs 15,000 each for every school-going student into their mother’s account.

He alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu-led government has been trying to evade the Tallki Vandanam scheme, citing empty coffers. "The promise pertains to the future of the school children, and we demand that the amount be credited into their mothers’ accounts as promised by the coalition during the election campaign," he said.

He claimed that the YSRCP government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought reforms in the education sector, and transferred Rs 72,903 crores for education-related schemes, while Chandrababu Naidu has been on the back-foot to implement the promise he made to give Rs 15,000 to each of the school-going students.

He mentioned that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government transferred Rs 26,067 crore into the bank accounts of over 44 lakh mothers of 83 lakh students during his term through the Amma Vodi scheme for four years and also made provision for the fifth year by the time the state went to polls.

