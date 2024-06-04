TDP-led NDA leading in 21 LS seats in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, June 4 The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which appears to be storming to power in Andhra Pradesh with a landslide majority, is also heading to win 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alone was leading in 16 constituencies. Its allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena were ahead in three and two seats respectively.

Barring one, TDP was leading in all the seats it contested. The BJP was ahead in three out of six seats it contested. Jana Sena also established huge leads in both the constituencies it contested.

State BJP chief and former Union Minister D. Puranheshwari was leading by more than 2.19 lakh votes in Rajahmundry.

BJP leader and former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy was trailing in Rajampet. Sitting MP P. V. Midhun Reddy of YSRCP was leading by nearly 40,000 votes.

YSRCP parliamentary party leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy was trailing in Nellore. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy of TDP has taken a huge lead of 1.28 lakh votes.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin Y. S. Avinash Reddy was leading by nearly 50,000 votes against his nearest rival C. Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy of TDP. State Congress chief Y. S. Sharmila Reddy, who is the sister of Jagan Mohan Reddy, was in third place.

BJP’s Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma was also leading in Narsapuram by a margin of over two lakh votes.

The party’s candidate C.M. Ramesh was leading in Anakapalle by more than 1.12 lakh votes.

Balashowry Vallabhaneni, who quit YSRCP to join Jana Sena ahead of polls, appears to be winning the Machilipatnam seat once again. He was leading by nearly one lakh votes.

In Kakinada, JSP’s Tangella Uday Srinivas (Tea Time Uday) was leading by more than 1.17 lakh votes.

K. Rammohan Naidu of TDP heading to retain the Srikakulam seat as he was leading by a huge majority of 1.89 lakh votes.

In Visakhapatnam, Sribharat Mathukumili was leading by over 1.75 lakh votes against his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Botcha Jhansi, wife of state minister and senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana. Sribharat is the son-in-law of TDP leader and actor N. Balakrishna.

In Vijayawada, Kesineni Sivanath of TDP was leading by over two lakh votes against his brother Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) of YSRCP.

In 2019, Nani was elected from Vijayawada on a TDP ticket but joined YSRCP after the party decided to field his brother.

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is the richest candidate with declared family assets of Rs 5,705 crore, was leading by over 1.95 lakh seats in Guntur.

