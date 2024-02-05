TDP legislators try to disrupt Governor’s speech

Amaravati, Feb 5 Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators in Andhra Pradesh tried to disrupt Governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s address to the joint session of Assembly and Council on Monday.

Alleging that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is making him speak lies, the TDP legislators raised slogans. They later staged a walk-out.

The Governor was addressing both Houses on the first day of the budget session.

There was pandemonium when TDP legislators raised slogans, disputing some of the claims made in the speech.

When the Governor stated that the government was reimbursing total fees under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, the TDP members raised slogans calling it a lie.

They also disputed the claim that 17 new government hospitals were established.

Members of the ruling party also raised slogans of ‘Jai Jagan’ to counter the slogans by TDP members.

The legislators later staged a walk-out protesting against what they called the lies of the government. They said they came out as they were no longer able to digest the lies which were being uttered through the Governor.

The TDP MLAs and MLCs raised slogans in the Assembly lobbies while coming out of the hall. They sat in protest in the premises but the security officials asked them to move as the Governor was to come out through the same exit.

Earlier, the TDP legislators reached the Assembly in a rally. Holding a banner and carrying placards, they raised the slogans of ‘

TDP leader Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu said this was the last legislature session of Jagan Mohan Reddy and demanded that he apologise to people for his misrule. He predicted that people will send Jagan home in the coming elections.

They expressed dissatisfaction with the YSRCP government over police posts and barricades around Assembly premises.

The TDP legislators expressed concerns about the non-release of job calendars and the delay in completing Polavaram project among other burning issues. They asserted that the Jagan Reddy-ruled state government has failed Andhra Pradesh and there is nothing to be discussed anymore.

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna also criticised the Jagan administration for using police force to suppress the opposition.

