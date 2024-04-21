TDP Lok Sabha, Assembly candidates pledge to 'remain loyal, 'serve people'

Amaravati, April 21 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday administered a pledge to all the party candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections before handing over the B-forms.

Addressing the candidates at his residence in Undavalli in Amaravati, he asked them to strictly follow the party's policies and decisions and work for the welfare of the people by remaining loyal to the party.

They also pledged that they would dedicate themselves to the service of the people, be available to them always, and function for the welfare of all the communities irrespective of any caste, creed or religious affiliation, maintaining ethical values to build an ideal society.

They also vowed to strive to achieve the ambitions of the party founder, the late N. T Rama Rao and uphold the self-respect of all the people in the state. The TDP candidates also promised to become partners in rebuilding the state and stand by the people in protecting their assets and their lives.

They said they would strive hard for the welfare of the state and the progress of the people.

Those who received B-forms from Naidu include his son and TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh, who is contesting from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, brother-in-law and top actor N. Balakrishna, who is seeking re-election from Hindupur Assembly segment, and TDP state President K. Atchannaidu, who is contesting again for Assembly from Tekali.

Simultaneous elections to the 175-member state Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on May 13.

The TDP is contesting the polls in alliance with the Jana Sena Party led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and the BJP. While the TDP is contesting 144 Assembly seats, it has left 21 seats for the Jana Sena and 10 for the BJP. The TDP has also left six Lok Sabha seats for the BJP and two for the Jana Sena. It is fielding candidates in the remaining 17 constituencies. The tripartite alliance is in a direct fight with the ruling YSR Congress Party.

