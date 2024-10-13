TDP office attack case handed over to CID

Amaravati, Oct 13 The Andhra Pradesh government has handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) the case relating to the attack on the state headquarters of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the residence of N. Chandrababu Naidu in 2021.

The state government has issued orders, transferring the cases to CID. Both incidents are being currently investigated by Mangalagiri and Tadepalli police stations.

As both the police stations are handling several cases, the government decided to entrust the CID investigation into the cases relating to attacks on the TDP office and Naidu’s house.

The files relating to the two cases will be handed over to the CID on Monday for expeditious investigation.

A large number of supporters of YSRCP attacked the TDP office on October 19, 2021, after TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram had made some objectionable comments against the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP supporters had barged into the TDP office and ransacked the premises damaging furniture and breaking window panes. The TDP leaders had alleged that the attackers seen armed with sticks and even hammers damaged the cars parked outside the office.

In September 2021, some YSRCP leaders also allegedly attacked the residence of the TDP president and then leader of the opposition Chandrababu Naidu.

After the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in June this year, police launched a fresh investigation into both cases.

Former YSRCP MLC Nandigama Suresh, MLCs Lella Appireddy and Talasila Raghuram, and party leader Devineni Avinash were among those named in the TDP office attack case.

Last month, police arrested former MP and YSR Congress Party leader Nandigama Suresh after the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by him and other leaders.

Former minister Jogi Ramesh, other YSRCP leaders, and their followers were booked for the alleged attack on Naidu’s residence.

