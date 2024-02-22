TDP to decide soon on alliance with BJP

Amaravati, Feb 22 The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will soon take a decision on alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit President K. Atchen Naidu said on Thursday.

He revealed that his party was invited to join the BJP-led NDA and that TDP leadership is holding talks with the BJP.

Atchen Naidu said that there will be clarity soon on the alliance with the BJP.

Talking to media persons after the meeting of the TDP-Jana Sena coordination committee, he said that both the parties were working on a joint manifesto and this would be released soon.

On the seat adjustment between the two parties, he said the decision would be taken by TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan.

He mentioned that both the party chiefs have told their leaders that some sacrifices have to be made for alliance and those who could not get the tickets should not get upset.

He said the meeting passed a resolution congratulating the cadres of both the parties over the alliance.

Through another resolution, it condemned the attacks on the media.

Atchen Naidu alleged that unable to digest the coming together of the TDP and the Jana Sena, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to false propaganda to create rift between them. He called upon the leaders and the activists of both the TDP and the Jana Sena to effectively counter this misinformation campaign.

Leaders and the cadre of both the parties should realise the fact that they have joined hands only in the interest of the State and for the welfare of the people, he observed.

He also said both the parties will organise a massive joint public meeting at Tadepalligudem on February 28 and called upon the activists of both the TDP and the Jana Sena to attend the meeting on a large scale to send a strong warning to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The sole aim of both the parties is that Jagan Mohan Reddy should not come back to power in the interest of the five crore people of the state, he said.

As the electoral battle will soon begin in the state, both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have decided to send a strong message.

"Various subjects have come up for discussion during the coordination committee meeting where all the leaders are unanimous in their opinion that it is for the first time in the history that they have seen such an unperforming and useless Chief Minister. From day one, this Chief Minister has been acting as a psycho destroying all the systems in the state," Atchen Naidu said.

"Political leaders, media persons and the people could not move freely in this dictatorial regime and every section, including the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, are falling victim to the robbery by the ruling party leaders," he alleged.

He said that after observing "all such inhuman activities" of this government, the TDP and the Jana Sena have decided to join hands to put an end to this autocratic rule.

Besides the TDP and the Jana Sena activists, the victims of Jagan Mohan Reddy too should attend the meeting to raise their voice freely, Atchen Naidu said.

