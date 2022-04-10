TDP's Nara Lokesh decries YSRCP bid to attack party MLA

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday condemned the ruling YSRCP leaders' bid to attack TDP Kondepi MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh alleged that the YCSCP goons targetted the TDP MLA out of frustration after he exposed the massive corruption of CM Jagan Reddy's relative and former Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

In an official statement here, the TDP leader asserted that Veeranjaneya Swamy was known for his honesty and commitment. "Andhra minister Balineni sent his party miscreants to attack a Dalit intellectual and highly educated person like Swamy."

"The Chief Minister and his Ministers had not done a single good deed in the past three years of their rule. Instead of correcting their mistakes, the Ministers started targetting all those who would raise their voices against their corruption," Lokesh said.

He then advised the YSRCP leaders and cadres to realise the destruction that their government had brought to the state by perpetrating financial crisis, land, sand, mining and liquor mafia.

( With inputs from ANI )

