Tea seller in Bihar's Gaya spends part of his income to help underprivileged people with basic necessities

In his bid to help the poor and underprivileged, a tea seller in Gaya spends a part of his income to provide basic necessities like food, blankets etc to the downtrodden people, in Bihar's Gaya.

Sanjay Chandravanshi, who runs his 35 years old ancestral tea tall stall on the pavement near Gol Pathar Mod of Gaya city provides free biscuits, tea to the dozens of poor people of his area, every morning.

In order to help the underprivileged people to brave the chilly winter, he also arranges bonfires for them and has been distributing blankets.

He has been helping the poor, especially the beggars, sadhus and deranged people for several years now. He gets inspiration for the humanitarian cause from his grandfathers and father.

"We have distributed 200 blankets to the poor," Tea seller Sanjay Chandravanshi told ANI.

"My father and grandfather also used to do this. If the government makes a night shelter, it will be more convenient to serve them," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

