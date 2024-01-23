Tea seller in Munger serves free tea to people writing Shri Ram 11 times

Patna, Jan 23 While the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram completed in Ayodhya, a tea seller in Bihar's Munger district asked people to write the name of Ram Lalla 11 times and offered them free tea in return.

After hearing such a request, a large number of male and female residents assembled at the tea vend and enjoyed tea free of cost.

Sanjay Kumar Bablu, the owner of Sriram Tea Stall, said: "Offering tea to the people is just an excuse, my real objective was to ask people to write the name of Shri Ram 11 times in a copybook on the occasion of the 'Pran Pratistha' of Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Thousands of people consumed tea at my vend."

"The idea is to remember Shri Ram. The name of my tea stall is also named after Shri Ram," he added.

Free tea stall facilities were provided at several places in Patna as well.

People, who visited the Ram Temple and Hanuman Temple, were offered free tea in Danapur Market, Rajbansi Nagar, Gardanibagh Thakurbari and other places in the state as well.

