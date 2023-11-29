Teacher arrested for molesting 16 girl students in UP school

Unnao, Nov 29 The head teacher of a co-educational school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has been arrested on charges of molesting 16 girl students.

The children said the teacher bribed them with candies to indulge in improper acts.

The matter came to light when the girls lodged a complaint on the portal of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Taking cognizance of the matter, NCPCR member Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal visited the school for a probe and recorded the statements of the survivors and prima facie found the charges against the accused, Rajesh Kumar, to be true.

The teacher has been booked under the POCSO Act and molestation charges under the IPC, following a complaint lodged by the cook of the school, Ruby Devi.

The cook said she had informed another teacher about the alleged harassment.

The district’s basic education officer has also suspended the accused.

A three-member team headed by basic education officer-level officer is further investigating the case.

ASP Shashishekhar Singh said: “The head master, who was absconding since the FIR, has been arrested."

