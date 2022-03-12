Teacher in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur suspended after he reaches school in drunken state

A school teacher in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur was suspended after he reached school in a drunken state and beat the students with a cricket bat, the district collector informed on Saturday.

The incident took place on March 10 when the teacher Dinesh Kumar Lakhsme arrived at school after consuming liquor.

"As per preliminary information and statement, a school teacher in Jashpur on March 10 arrived in the school premises and beat students with a cricket bat," stated the district's collector suspension order, which came with immediate effect.

( With inputs from ANI )

