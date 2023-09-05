Teacher plays key role in building future: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the teaching fraternity on the occasion of Teachers Day, and said that teachers play a key role in building future and inspiring dreams."Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On Teachers Day, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact," Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "Tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary."

Along with the post, the Prime Minister also shared a short video of his interaction with the winners of National Teachers' Award at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on the eve of Teachers Day.

During his interaction, PM Modi lauded the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country.

He highlighted the importance of good teachers and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of the country.

