Teacher robbery case: Delhi Police arrests three accused after CCTV probe

New Delhi, Aug 17 Delhi Police has arrested three accused in connection with the robbery case wherein a woman teacher was pulled down from an auto-rickshaw, dragged and her I-phone was snatched in south Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The officials claimed that two snatchers, identified as Sat Narayan a.k.a Sattu (23), Aman (22), and the receiver of stolen items, Vichitra Puri alias Pichetar, were arrested after the police team scanned more than 250 CCTV footage on a 16 km route.

On August 11, the Saket police station received a PCR call reporting a snatching incident involving a woman travelling in an auto-rickshaw. The police promptly arrived at the scene and learned that the victim had been taken to Max Hospital.

Upon reaching the hospital, the 24-year-old complainant, who identified herself as a teacher at a school in Saket, recounted the events.

“She told police that while she was in an auto-rickshaw heading home and had reached Mandir Marg near Khokha Market, when two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle suddenly approached. They attempted to snatch her mobile phone from the moving auto-rickshaw,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

“Refusing to give in, she resisted their efforts. During the struggle, the culprits managed to pull her off the TSR and onto the road, causing her to sustain multiple injuries to her face and head. The assailants successfully took her mobile phone and quickly fled the scene,” said the DCP.

During the investigation, with consistent monitoring of the footage, two unknown suspects with muffled faces were observed committing the robbery on a motorcycle.

"Using the CCTV footage, the registration number of the motorcycle was identified, revealing that it had been stolen from the Govindpuri area. The team then proceeded to trace the route taken by the suspects, from the point of motorcycle theft to the route leading from Govindpuri to K-Block, Sangam Vihar," said the DCP.

Through surveillance and technical analysis, the location of the accused was narrowed down to K-Block, Sangam Vihar, and Tughlakabad village, leading to the apprehension of Sat Narayan and Aman.

“Subsequently, based on their information, the recipient of the snatched mobile phone in the aforementioned case, namely Vichitra Puri, was also taken into custody,” said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor